Sunday, 25 May 2025

Pedestrians struck in Christchurch crash, five injured

    Photo: Getty Images
    Five people, including a child, have been hurt after pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in central Christchurch.

    Police said emergency services were called to an area of Fitzgerald Avenue near Hereford Street, about 2:15pm on Saturday.

    Two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital, while three others in a minor condition were treated at the site.

    A woman who was among the first to the scene said she helped a woman and a child who were seriously injured after a car collided with them at an intersection.

    The woman said she helped some men lift the car off a boy trapped underneath

    She said her daughter also helped a woman who was the boy's aunty.

    Police had earlier asked motorists to avoid the area.

