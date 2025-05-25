Pedestrians struck in Christchurch crash, five injured

Photo: Getty Images

Five people, including a child, have been hurt after pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in central Christchurch.

Police said emergency services were called to an area of Fitzgerald Avenue near Hereford Street, about 2:15pm on Saturday.

Two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital, while three others in a minor condition were treated at the site.

A woman who was among the first to the scene said she helped a woman and a child who were seriously injured after a car collided with them at an intersection.

The woman said she helped some men lift the car off a boy trapped underneath

She said her daughter also helped a woman who was the boy's aunty.

Police had earlier asked motorists to avoid the area.