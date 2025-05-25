Pedestrians struck in Christchurch crash, five injured

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Five people, including a child, have been hurt after pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in central Christchurch.
Police said emergency services were called to an area of Fitzgerald Avenue near Hereford Street, about 2:15pm on Saturday.
Two people were taken to Christchurch Hospital, while three others in a minor condition were treated at the site.
A woman who was among the first to the scene said she helped a woman and a child who were seriously injured after a car collided with them at an intersection.
The woman said she helped some men lift the car off a boy trapped underneath
She said her daughter also helped a woman who was the boy's aunty.
Police had earlier asked motorists to avoid the area.