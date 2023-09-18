From performing for royals and touring with Kanye to the Sumner Silver Band

Vickie van Uden has travelled the globe to perform at top international music events and featured on television and radio many times.

But after more than 20 years as a professional trumpet player, van Uden moved to Sumner in 2021 then took up the role as conductor of the Sumner Silver Band.

One of the greatest memories of her career was performing with Bella Tromba at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle several times between 2010 and 2014 in front of Queen Elizabeth and the then Prince Charles.

The award-winning British chamber ensemble was founded in 2004, when four female trumpet students – Becca Toft, Emma Bassett, Jo Harris and van Uden – were waiting for their orchestral auditions at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

“Prince Charles was lovely – he thanked each musician after every performance. He once spoke about how he played the cello, although he would’ve loved to play the trumpet. He said he could never make the sound come out right,” said van Uden.

“One time, I accidentally opened the wrong door after getting lost in Windsor Castle. I didn’t realise the Queen was in residence only a few doors down, and I came face to face with one of the guards who was holding a gun – I have never been so scared.”

Van Uden says performing at the brass band national finals at the Royal Albert Hall as a member of Bella Tromba was a high point in her career.

“Twenty-odd years ago, brass instrument playing was very male-dominated. Nearly all of the students at the (Royal Academy of Music) were men. We were very lucky to be able to take such a niche opportunity and play together. I think perhaps why we did become so well established was partly because we were breaking the mould for other women coming into music.”

Vickie van Uden, (second from left) with quartet Bella Tromba founding members Jo Harris (left), Claire Thorn and Nicole Fry performed at Windsor Castle in front of Prince Charles in 2009. Photo: Supplied

The ensemble has performed with famous artists, such as United States rapper Kanye West and English pop rock band McFly.

“Working with McFly was great – we were on a tour bus travelling with them for about three months. Kanye was, of course, very cool to work with too. We did pre-recorded live shows with him for charity and variety shows,” said van Uden.

“Kanye was quite envious he couldn’t play any brass instruments. Now, both McFly and Kanye are very famous, and Kanye, although controversial nowadays, remains very talented.”

United Kingdom stations Classic FM and BBC Radio have featured Bella Tromba and the group has performed sold-out shows at the Cheltenham, Henley and St David’s music festivals.

“Bella Tromba was also invited to a perform as guest artists at the International Women’s Brass Conference in Toronto, Canada. It was an amazing experience to be around so many talented women. I felt on top of the world over there.”

Bella Tromba was recognised as Live Music Now fellows from 2005 to 2010, a charity working and campaigning to create inclusive social impact through music. Bella Tromba have also received several awards, including the prestigious Park Lane Group Award. Born in Salford, northern England, van Uden found her passion for music after going for a bike ride with her father Barry.

“He had us stop outside a beautiful hall one day when I was very young. I heard the most beautiful sound coming from the doors, and found my grandfather, Francis Frederick Curran, conducting a band of 30-plus members. That was it – I was hooked and began to play the cornet.”

Van Uden began her musical education at Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester. She took up playing the trumpet and flugelhorn before moving to London to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and then the Royal Academy of Music.

While studying at the Royal Academy, van Uden met her husband Paul van Uden who was from Sumner.

“Paul, as he had played the trombone as a youngster, wanted to join a brass band in London to fulfil his hobby while he was travelling the world,” van Uden said.

“We fell in love, performed at concerts together, and set up our bands, before marrying and having our two children – Harry age seven and Lydia age four. We have been married for eight years now.”

The family moved to New Zealand in 2021 where van Uden was offered a conductor’s role with the Sumner Silver Band.

“Sumner Silver Band reminds me very much of my grandfather’s band. It has the same community feel. I think it’s pretty cool that we’ve turned a full circle – from playing in Brookstown Brass Band, led by my grandfather, to now me leading the same sort of band on the other side of the world,” said van Uden.

“I love the Sumner community; the vibe and the pace of life are very chilled, with beautiful scenery and everyone is so welcoming. The glorious beach is just a stone’s throw away from our home too. If we went to the beach in England, it would have to be an all-day outing.

“And there is very little traffic compared to England, especially in London. New Zealand is heaven on Earth and we are loving every minute.”

Van Uden is also the music director with the Woolston Junior Band.

“I always try to encourage young people to be determined, try hard and take exciting opportunities.

“I am also very excited and thankful to be directing the National Secondary Schools’ Brass Band, which will perform in Cambridge (New Zealand) in October.”

Son Harry has taken to learning the trombone. And van Uden hopes daughter Lydia will learn to play the tuba. Paul works for Datacom as a consulting director.

“Sumner Silver Band is such a cool band to be working with – they have helped me as much as I have helped them. Behind the scenes, the members practice hard, are diligent, and are worth recognising and I’m happy to see brass music is still very much alive.”

Sumner Silver Band has more than 30 regular musicians and the doors remain open to anyone – beginner or advanced – who wants to join.

The band is set to perform at the inaugural Canterbury Provincial Brass Band Contest at Te Aratai College on September 23.