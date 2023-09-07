Person charged after suspected arson at Christchurch motel

One person has been arrested after a suspected arson at a Christchurch motel.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Spreydon, Woolston, and Christchurch central stations were called to the blaze at the Ferry Motel on Ferry Rd, Waltham, about 5pm on Wednesday.

Two motel units were on fire when crews arrived at the scene.

The units were destroyed in the blaze and three fire trucks were needed to bring it under control.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. Hato Hone St John said the person was not taken to hospital.

It took the crews about two hours to contain the blaze.

A police spokesperson said a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with arson.

He was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

A fire investigator was also at the scene last night.