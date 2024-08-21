Person injured in alleged samurai sword attack

A person was seriously injured after being stabbed in Christchurch on Tuesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to Fairfield Ave in Addington about 2pm after they received "reports a person had been stabbed".

The armed offenders squad was also called to the scene.

One person was taken into custody following the incident.

Stuff has reported it is understood the attack involved a Samurai sword.

The police investigation into the incident was continuing.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish what occurred. There is no ongoing risk to the public."