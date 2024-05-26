Person killed by falling tree in Banks Peninsula

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Canterbury Christchurch 0 Comments Photo: RNZ A person has died after being hit by a falling tree in Canterbury. Emergency services were called to a private property in Goughs Bay, Banks Peninsula, about 9.45pm yesterday, police said. The person was found dead at the scene. RNZ Related Stories Man sought over incident at library Deadly fire at family entertainment venue Nicki Minaj cancels show after held at airport Thousands impacted by PNG landslide: aid group Teens seal stunning Cup win for Man United Advice on safe relationships Appeal after three 'seriously hurt' in Ashburton Fights now longer, more aggressive: principal Crusaders not out of it yet Adventure playground's future up in air Blues target rare Christchurch win Boaties warned after another 'minor' eruption More