Person seriously injured in SH1 crash

State Highway 1 has been closed near Dunsandel after a serious crash this morning.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Breadings Rd and Main South Rd about 10.50am on Thursday.

One person is reported to have serious injuries.

Police advised motorists to follow the diversions and expect delays.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the detour for southbound traffic is: Turn left onto Old South Rd, continue on Old South Rd, turn right onto Main Rakaia Rd and back onto SH1. Northbound traffic: Turn left onto North Rakaia Rd, turn right onto South Two Chains Rd then right onto Sharlands Rd and back onto SH1.