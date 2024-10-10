One dead after truck and car collide

One person has died after a serious crash involving a truck and a car on State Highway 1 in the Selwyn district this morning.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash near Dunsandel at the intersection of Breadings and Main South Rds, between North Rakaia Rd and Old South Rd, about 10.50am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson confirmed this afternoon a person has died following the crash.

"One person received injuries and sadly, died at the scene of the crash.

"The road was closed while emergency services attended, and (the) serious crash unit conducted a scene examination.

"The road has now re-opened. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances, a rapid response unit, and a helicopter to the crash scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews from Dunsandel and Rakaia were sent to the "crash involving a truck and a car just before 11am".

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised motorists to expect delays.

SH1 re-opened just after 2pm but stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h speed restriction were in place.