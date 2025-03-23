Peters heckled by protesters at NZ First speech

Winston Peters delivering his State of the Nation speech. Photos: RNZ/Nate McKinnon

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers while delivering a State of the Nation speech in Christchurch today.

Protesters and counter-protesters were gathered outside the James Hay Theatre where Peters was speaking, raising issues ranging from greyhound racing to the war in Gaza.

During the nearly hour-long speech there were seven interruptions by about 10 hecklers who railed against the New Zealand First leader.

"Winston Peters what have you done about the genocide in Gaza," said one.

To which Peters responded: "We knew they couldn't wait. Go home. These are the kind of fascists they are."

"Get that man a Valium.

"You're not disturbing us here. We're not going to be put off by you."

The disturbances were met with cheers and jeers from a crowd that sounded largely supportive of Peters' messaging.

Protesters and counter-protesters outside the Christchurch Town Hall today.

'War on woke'

During the speech Peters hailed New Zealand First as "a true nationalist party".

"We're going to declare a war on woke.

"Make New Zealand first again" he said.

"One of the most concerning and insidious cancers in our society today is the underlying creep of woke social engineering," Peters said.

"This seeping of the leftist group-think and condoned by too many on the right, has been mostly hidden from society in the way it has implanted itself in New Zealand."

Peters also spoke on reassessing New Zealand's commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement.

"Why are we making a rod for our own backs, punishing our farmers and our taxpayers and our economy, when China or the US could sneeze and produce more CO₂ overnight than we do in a year?"

"We together are going to take back control, take back our country, and Make New Zealand First Again," Peter's said at the speech's conclusion.

Several protesters gathered outside Winston Peters' State of the Nation Speech today.

During a media stand-up following the speech Peter's hit out at the protesters again.

"They just wanted to waste people's time.

"That is fascism," he said.

He also said that New Zealand First would not work with Hipkins or the Labour Party in its current state.

"We're not wasting our time with the present bunch of ... losers."

Hipkins responds

In response to Peters' speech Hipkins said: "While Winston Peters was yelling at protesters and channelling Donald Trump, Labour is focused on what really matters: jobs, health, and homes. This coalition drove the economy into a recession, and now they're trying to distract from the damage they've done with even more division."

The speech came on the heels of the Minister for Foreign Affairs' arrival back from Washington DC, where he met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Peters has been tight-lipped about the specifics of the meetings he attended, insisting he will brief his Cabinet colleagues before speaking publicly on the issues.