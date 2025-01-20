Phil Mauger launches bid to remain Christchurch mayor

Mauger has shown he is not afraid to get his hands dirty. Photo: Supplied

Incumbent Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger has announced he will seek re-election in October's local government elections.

Mauger launched his campaign on Monday under the slogan Delivering Today for a Better Tomorrow.

His campaign highlighted a focus on continuing to deliver practical results now while planning for Christchurch's long-term and prosperous growth.

“While our rate increases are some of the lowest in the country, I know that for many people their number one priority from council is keeping rate increases low.

“We need to continue to identify savings without compromising essential services. We’ve got to continue to look at every way we can to save some money. The last thing we want to do is chop services, so we've got to be very careful about our spending.”

Coincidentally, on Saturday Mauger received positive publicity after he took it upon himself to shift an abandoned double trailer unit following months of inaction by his council. Aranui residents had complained to the council 20 times about the graffitied trailer blocking views from their homes for eight months before Mauger removed it.

It mirrored a similar job before Mauger was elected mayor in 2022 to help residents who had been trying to get the council to fix a flood prone road. He commandeered a digger from his then company, Mauger’s Contracting, to dig a 70m trench between Bexley Rd and Anzac Drive to fix the issue. But he ended up receiving a formal warning from Environment Canterbury and, following a nine-month investigation, the city council fined him $300 for doing the work without permission.

Today Mauger said Christchurch is now moving in a positive direction, pointing to rising consumer confidence, improving business outlooks, and a thriving investment climate as proof of the city's momentum.

"Christchurch is a city on the rise. Last year we were named New Zealand's most vibrant city and the 'capital of cool.' On top of that, Christchurch ranked highest among New Zealand cities in the 2024 Happy City Index," Mauger said.

“Christchurch is proving it's a place where businesses can flourish. We are one of the top five places to invest in New Zealand, the central city is humming, Canterbury University’s roll is thriving, we lead the country in delivering housing and we have an enviable lifestyle and awe-inspiring natural environment that people are flocking to.

"We’ve got exciting new sectors like aerospace and hydrogen calling Christchurch home, alongside world-class tech and innovation companies doing incredible work. This growth means more opportunities, better jobs, and a bright future for our young people.”

Mauger also praised Christchurch's cultural and hospitality scene.

“Being dubbed New Zealand’s 'capital of cool' reflects the energy here. Our arts and music sectors are booming, with collaboration and creativity driving incredible outcomes. Events like Electric Avenue, which council supports, are growing year-on-year. This year, it’s expanding to two days and has already sold out—injecting $6.5 million into our economy."

Photo: Supplied

Under Mauger's leadership, Christchurch has progressed water infrastructure projects, retained ownership of the city's three waters and upgraded the Organics Processing Plant.

The council also settled its $85 million insurance claim after a fire at the Bromley Wastewater Treatment Plant under Mauger’s leadership.

Mauger reiterated his focus on core services, including road and footpath maintenance. He highlighted the success of the newly established roving maintenance crew, one of his last election promises.

“The footpath teams have targeted safety issues, repaired small sections, and addressed vegetation overgrowth without requiring significant traffic management – this is working much more efficiently than in the past.”

Mauger emphasised his ability to work across political lines and lead a stable council – however he is running as an independent candidate and rejects party politics in local government.

He also highlighted increased transparency in council operations, including council briefings now done in public and reduced use of closed sessions.

“I know climate change is a big issue and we are part of the Canterbury Mayoral Forum which recently launched the Canterbury Climate Partnership Plan, a strategy developed by the region’s 11 councils to address climate change and build a sustainable, resilient, and low-emissions future.

“We have made good progress, but there is more to achieve - the job isn’t done. I’m excited to keep delivering for Christchurch and the Banks Peninsula.

“I’m asking the people of Christchurch and the Banks Peninsula to re-elect me as mayor and trust that I will continue to work hard for them to make Christchurch and the Peninsula an even better place to live, work and play."

- APL