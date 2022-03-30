Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Pixies to play Christchurch show in December

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Influential alternative surf rock band the Pixies have announced a one-off Christchurch show in December.

    The Pixies will also stop off in Wellington and Auckland before finishing off their tour at the Town Hall in Christchurch on December 17.

    Tickets go on sale at 2pm on Tuesday, April 5.

    The Christchurch and Wellington legs will see the band perform their Surfer Rosa show, while Auckland is set to get a special show, comprising major hits and fan favourites from their extensive catalogue.

    The United States-based rock band was formed in 1986 in Boston by guitarist Joey Santiago and songwriter Black Francis. 

    In February, Black Francis revealed he had written up to 40 new songs for the band's next studio album.

    "We are thrilled to be able to announce our return to New Zealand in December following the untimely postponement of some of these shows back in 2020," the band members said.

    "We will be returning to play two different sets across the tour: Performing Come on Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa in their entirety - in Wellington and Christchurch.

    "A brand new set featuring songs from across our catalogue, including some oldies and some brand new tracks in Auckland."

    The band's previous New Zealand shows - including the sold out 2020 Auckland concert at Spark Arena - received positive reviews. 

     

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter