Police appeal for help after New Brighton dairy burglary

Call 105 if you are able to help police identify this man. Photo: Police

Christchurch police are appealing to the public for help identifying a man who may be able to help with their investigation into the burglary of a New Brighton dairy.

The burglary at the Rawson St dairy occurred about 5pm on Monday, September 30.

"The man has tattoos on both hands and on the left side of his neck, and was wearing a grey and black Nike jacket," a police spokesperson said.