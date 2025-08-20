Rolleston commuters to get long-awaited bus services' boost

Buses from Rolleston to Christchurch will get a major uplift from September 1. Image: Supplied

Rolleston commuters will soon have access to four times as many buses, with a new private service ready to roll.

Metro and Bentley Coachlines will begin a six-month trial on September 1, running direct services along two new routes – 84 Rolleston Direct West and 85 Rolleston Direct East.

The change means direct buses between Rolleston and Christchurch will jump from four each morning and evening to 16.

Residents have long called for more frequent services, citing problems with overcrowding, inconvenient timetables, and limited coverage across Rolleston.

Bentley Coachlines owner Liam Bentley said the approval of the trial was a win for the community.

“Good result, and after six months we can tweak and change it if needed,” he said.

The service follows a survey run by Bentley Coachlines earlier this year, with a proposal presented to Environment Canterbury in June.

ECan public transport general manager Stewart Gibbon said the demand was clear.

“We know from ongoing customer feedback and submissions on our recent Annual Plan that there is strong demand for better services to and from Rolleston,” Gibbon said.

A timetable is expected to be confirmed this week, but all trips will use existing Metro Route 85 stops at 10-minute intervals.

At the Rolleston end, services will alternate between the east and west sides of the town on a “hail and ride” basis, allowing people to board closer to home.

Because Bentley buses are not subsidised like Metro services, fares will be slightly higher – expected to be $3.50–$4 compared with Metro’s standard $3.

Bentley did not believe the difference would deter many.

“It’s not much for a commuter who can save money on parking in town. We rely entirely on fare revenue and ads on the back of buses.

Because Bentley is not part of the Metro network, Metrocards, free transfers, and concessions will not work on Bentley-operated services.

Bentley will accept contactless card payments and cash. Buses will be fitted with clear signage so customers can easily distinguish between both services before boarding.

Gibbon said Metro staff will also be out and about talking to customers of the current 85 service in the days before the change to provide information and answer any questions.

“In addition to monitoring patronage, we’ll also be engaging with customers who use the new services and reviewing feedback to identify any issues,” he said.

The specific timetable for the buses is expected to be on Metro’s website this week.