Ryan Vlietstra. Photo: NZ Police

Canterbury police are hunting for a 30-year-old man with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

A police spokesperson said the wanted man, Ryan Vlietstra, "should not be approached".

Vlietstra was jailed in 2010 after an armed robbery attempt at the Glenbyre Tavern in Bromley.

Anyone with information that may help police should phone 105 and quote file number 210224/7343. Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.