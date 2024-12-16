Landfill submissions lost after 'technical issue' - ECan

A drone image showing protestors on the Waimakariri District Council lawn in Rangiora in September. Photo: Supplied by Mike McCaleb

Several online submissions on a proposed Canterbury landfill have been lost.

Environment Canterbury confirmed it is aware of issues with submissions on the resource consent applications by Protranz Ltd.

Christchurch-based Protranz International Ltd has applied to ECan and the Waimakariri District Council for resource consents to establish and operate a quarry and landfill operation at White Rock in Loburn.

More than 500 submissions were received, but several more appear to have gone missing, ECan consents manager Aurora Grant confirmed.

‘‘While working through all the submissions we received, we have identified a technical issue with our online submission platform.

‘‘This resulted in some submissions not being received by us, even though submitters received a confirmation email at the time of making the submission.

‘‘We’re now addressing this issue by calling out to submitters whose submissions we might not have received.’’

ECan has published a list of all submitters on its website.

Grant invited submitters who do not appear on the list to get in contact.

‘‘We will accept any submissions that have been affected by the technical issue up until January 31.

She said the timeframe for processing the application has not been affected, with joint hearings on track for March next year.

‘‘We’re also working to ensure the issue doesn’t happen again in the future by updating the information on the online submission form until we can ensure that the technical issues are resolved.’’

More than 100 people marched from Southbrook in Rangiora to the Waimakariri District Council lawn in High Street in September to express their opposition to the proposed managed fill landfill.

Organiser Mike McCaleb said residents are concerned about potential environmental damage to the Karetu River, which feeds into the Okuku River, and then the Ashley / Rakahuri River.

Protranz is seeking to restore the Whiterock Quarry, at 150 and 174 Quarry Rd, Loburn, to near its previous landform, by filling it with managed fill, building and demolition waste and contaminated soil material, including asbestos.

The company bought the Quarry in 2022 with plans to fill it with soils and inert construction rubble removed from building and land development sites in Christchurch and North Canterbury, which are sent to Kate Valley Landfill.

Protranz founder Gerard Daldry said the company commissioned a wide range of testing including site investigations, technical assessments and design to support the resource consent applications.

To confirm if your submission has been received, go to ecan.govt.nz/do-it-online/resource-consents/notifications-and-submissions/applications-being-heard/protranz-international-ltd/

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.