The Jucy campervan after it crashed in the Lindis Pass. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Jucy campervan rolled onto its side after a crash in the Lindis Pass on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the campervan landed on its side about 4.50pm near the Melina Ridge Track.

None of the passengers were injured, the spokeswoman said.

The road (State Highway 8) was partly blocked but was open for traffic by early evening.

The campervan was towed away at 6.40pm.