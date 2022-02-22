Police in the dark over how often busy Christchurch roads patrolled

The Christchurch Northern Corridor. Photo: Star Media

Police do not know how often they patrolled Cranford St and the Christchurch Northern Corridor last year.

Concern have been raised about the police presence on the busy roads by Papanui-Innes Community Board member Ali Jones who last year observed she never saw police on these roads.

Police data obtained under the Official Information Act shows five checkpoints were held on Cranford St in 2021, one in May, July and October and two in August, while a directed patrol took place in October.

However, this does not account for all the police presence on Cranford St last year, a police spokesperson said.

Cranford St. Photo: Supplied

Police recorded their activities using codes, but many road patrol codes were also used for other activities, while different codes were sometimes used when patrolling.

“Directed patrols may also be for a certain area that includes the specified roads, but the location may be recorded as another road within the area.

“A unit that is travelling along the road to an enquiry or other event is technically patrolling along the road as well, however, this is not recorded.”Police issued 341 speeding tickets on Cranford St last year. In an area with a speed limit of 50km/h, one car allegedly reached speeds of between 91-100km/h.

In the same speed zone, six drivers were allegedly travelling between 81-90km/h, 37 between 71-80km/h, 252 between 61-70km/h and 40 between 51-60km/h.

In an area with a speed limit of 30km/h, four drivers allegedly reached speeds between 41-50km/h, and one between 51km/h and 60km/h.

Ali Jones.

So far this year police have records of two checkpoints and one directed patrol occurring in Cranford St last month.

Records for the CNC were unavailable.

The board had raised patrolling issues both at meetings with police and in correspondence, Jones said.

“I think what’s important is that we all agree there are issues on these roads, lock in what those issues are and work together to fix them.

“I’m no expert but it would appear there are solutions – signage, enforcement for example – so let’s get on with it.”



