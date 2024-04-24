Pupils to honour fallen at Monte Cassino

Christchurch history and language pupils are on a mission to represent fallen Kiwi soldiers in Europe.

Monte Cassino was the scene of one of New Zealand's bloodiest battles in World War 2, where 343 Kiwi soldiers were killed in four months.

Nine pupils from St Andrew's College and Cashmere High School will stand at the historic site in Italy exactly 80 years later on Thursday to commemorate Anzac Day.

The students applied and were selected for Christchurch's Sister City Global Education Programme.

The pupils from St Andrew's College and Cashmere High School left for Europe last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ian Morrison teaches travel and tourism at St Andrew's and has been on the Christchurch City Council committee for these sister city trips for more than 20 years.

He believes the commemorations at Monte Cassino will be a special experience.

"We're laying a wreath on behalf of the citizens of Christchurch on that day and there's a card from the Mayor and the council on that wreath which we will put down in that cemetery."

Morrison said after their travels, the pupils always come back with a new mindset.

"It's a really good time to take them because they're always Year 13 students and they're always at that stage where they're making decisions about what they're going to do career-wise, whether they want to travel, and it's a good start for that."

During the three-week trip they will visit places of significance in cities including Paris and Rome.

Cashmere High student Nicholas O'Hagan has been studying history all through high school.

"It's going to be a good opportunity to explore different places I haven't been before, and it's very historic. So I'll be able to see places that were around thousands of years ago."

Pupils were set a task of researching soldiers who fought at Monte Cassino, 130km from Rome, and some found a family connection.

There were five families within the St Andrew's College community who have relations to soldiers who fought at the famous battle.

St Andrew's student Brooke Hughes said after doing the research, she felt more connected to Monte Cassino.

"It definitely makes it a lot more personal, makes it become more important and relevant to you, because it's not something that can be forgotten - and it should never be."

Morrison believes the pupils will benefit greatly from the experience and carry it with them for the rest of their lives.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air