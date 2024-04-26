Rain and hail pelt Canterbury

Parts of Canterbury have been pelted by a short burst of rain and hail after MetService issued thunderstorm warnings late this afternoon.

The forecaster advised from about 3.30pm on that thunderstorms had been detected in a widespread area including Hurunui, Waimakariri and Christchurch city.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and large hail."

A reporter/visual journalist for Star News and North Canterbury News captured some images in Ravenswood, Woodend in the Waimakariri District, saying it hailed while the sun shone for about five minutes.

The thunderstorm warnings were lifted about 5.20pm.

Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous.