Police investigating death in Spreydon

Police are investigating a death in the Christchurch suburb of Spreydon.
Few details were provided, but a police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to reports a person was unresponsive at a Barrington Street property shortly after 2.30pm today.
The spokesperson said medical attention was given but the person died.
Officers are in the early stages of determining what happened.
The police would not confirm media reports that a child was involved.