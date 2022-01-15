Police release name of New Brighton homicide victim

Police at the scene of a homicide investigation in New Brighton. Photo: RNZ

The name of a 46-year-old woman who died after an altercation in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton earlier this week has been released.

She was Barbara Campbell, also known as Rose, aged 46, of Christchurch.

Police were called to reports of an assault in Hawke Street in the seaside suburb at 10.40pm on Wednesday.

Campbell was found unresponsive and died on her way to hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said police extended their sympathy to Campbell's family and friends.

A 43-year-old man has appeared in the Christchurch District Court charged with her murder.