Police talking measures to ensure Canterbury businesses obey level 3 rules

Police have been carrying out a number of checks at Canterbury businesses to ensure they are obeying the rules of alert level 3.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said he can not provide data on the number of Canterbury businesses, which have been found breaching these rules.

However, he said: "In total there have been 78 breaches of the Health Act in the district during this period [alert level 3]."

He said Canterbury police have been taking various different measures to prevent businesses and community members from contributing to the spread Covid-19.

"Together with Aviation Security Service officers under Alert Level 3 we have conducted over 1600 prevention activities in the community [and] 589 prevention and reassurance patrols. The work has included reassurance checks at essential facilities such as supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations, hospitals and banks.

"Police are taking an education-first approach, working with the community to help ensure compliance with the guidelines," said Senior Sergeant Appley.

Meanwhile, at Thursday's Ministry of Health update, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined what the rules of alert level 2 will be.

She said all businesses, shops and offices will be able to open, events will be limited to 100 people and people will no longer be required to stick to their bubbles.