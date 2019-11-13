Police use 'covert' operations to bag window smashers

Photo: ODT File

Police have been performing covert operations and stepping up their presence in Bishopdale in a bid to catch people throwing rocks through windows.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said police have been patrolling the suburb and undertaking “covert and overt operations” for the past two weeks after seven reports of windows being smashed with rocks.

On Sunday a 94-year-old woman had two rocks thrown through her window on Harewood Rd.

They are yet to catch those responsible.

Said Senior Sergeant Appley: “We haven’t held anybody to account yet, but one way or another the reduction has happened, which is what we are after.”

However, residents can still expect to see more police around Bishopdale as they aim to prevent further crime in the area.

Concerns have been raised on the Bishopdale Community Group Facebook page after two thefts were reported last weekend.

A woman had her handbag stolen from her home on Mooray Ave and $1000 was spent on her credit card at Bishopdale Village Mall.

“This highlights people need to be constantly thinking about their personal safety. If we make it harder [for potential thieves], these events may be less likely to happen,” Senior Sergeant Appley said.

A 16-year-old male also had his bike stolen by a group of four men thought to be in their late teens or early 20s.

The men cut the young cyclist off in a silver sedan, then rugby tackled him off the bike before physically assaulting him and taking the bike.

He was not seriously injured and was able to walk home to phone police.Senior Sergeant Appley was not aware of any increase in crime in the north-west, but said police will continue to closely monitor the area.