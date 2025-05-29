Poll: Bid to overturn greyhound racing ban

Greyhound Racing New Zealand has filed a case in the High Court, challenging the Government’s decision to ban greyhound racing from July 31 next year.

The organisation has accused the Government of rushing the decision without proper consultation, ignoring established procedures, and relying on selective or incomplete information in official briefings.

The move follows Cabinet’s decision in December 2024 to end greyhound racing in New Zealand, based largely on a paper prepared by the Department of Internal Affairs.

That report, according to GRNZ, focused narrowly on animal welfare concerns while omitting key evidence that supported the industry’s standards and progress.

In a statement, GRNZ said the Cabinet paper failed to reflect the full picture, particularly overlooking a November 2024 Racing Integrity Board (RIB) report which found that greyhound welfare standards in New Zealand were not only being met but often exceeded those in other animal sports or overseas greyhound racing jurisdictions. GRNZ also said there was no evidence that advice was sought from the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee before the decision was made.

Chief Executive Edward Rennell said the Government’s handling of the issue lacked due process and failed to respect the livelihoods of thousands of New Zealanders involved in the industry.

He said the greyhound racing community, which includes breeders, owners, trainers, and support staff, had been blindsided by the Government’s announcement and left with no option but to seek judicial intervention.

Last week's poll results: Should the city council stop collecting the targeted rate for the Christ Church Cathedral reinstatement project?

Yes 58%

No 42%