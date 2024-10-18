Poll: Would Sara Templeton win your vote to be mayor of Christchurch?

Christchurch city councillor Sara Templeton has put her hat in the ring to become the city's next mayor.

Sara Templeton.

Known for her pro-cycleway views, the third-term Heathcote city councillor is the first candidate to announce she will run for the mayoralty in next October's local government elections.

Incumbent Mayor Phil Mauger is widely tipped to stand again but told The Press he will not confirm his decision until the new year.

Templeton has already got her campaign rolling, launching her website www.saratempleton.nz.

"I am standing for mayor to make real progress in creating a sustainable and resilient city, now and for future generations," she said.

Phil Mauger.

Templeton currently holds the city council's climate change portfolio.

She has been criticised by Waimairi Ward city councillor Sam MacDonald for announcing her bid too early.

Templeton responded by citing Mauger's announcement in 2021 that he would run for mayor, which came 14 months before the 2022 elections.

Mauger went on to beat former Canterbury District Health Board chief executive David Meates in the mayoralty race by 2271 votes (53,569 to 51,298).