Projectile fired at Christchurch restaurant

Police examine the window at Tony's Teppanyaki Restaurant in Riccarton. Photo: Facebook

A slingshot may have been used to fire a projectile through a window at a Christchurch restaurant.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the incident at the Riccarton Rd restaurant about 9.20pm on Wednesday.

The hole in the window at Tony's Teppanyaki Restaurant Riccarton may have been caused by someone "potentially using a slingshot".

The restaurant's social media said the incident took place just after 9pm.

"We hope the police catch the culprit. We are an honest hardworking restaurant! Lucky no one was hurt."

Photo: Tony's Teppanyaki Restaurant Riccarton

Founder Bernard Wong told chrislynchmedia.com the restaurant was closed when the window was hit and the blinds were drawn.

"One of my staff heard a loud bang, went outside, and found the glass shattered with a hole at the top," Wong told chrislynchmedia.com.

Police searched the area but did not find any evidence at the scene, chrislynchmedia.com reported.

"They’ll be collecting CCTV footage from neighbouring businesses tomorrow," Wong said.

Police suspect the damage was caused by a slingshot or a BB gun as the object didn’t fully penetrate the glass.

"Our outside glass is tempered and double-glazed," Wong told chrislynchmedia.com.

"The outer layer shattered, but the inner glass is still intact."