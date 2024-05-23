Thursday, 23 May 2024

1.06 pm

Prominent Otago man pleads not guilty over mosque shootings video

    By Felicity Dear
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The allegations include possessing a sawn-off shotgun. Photo: NZ Police
    A high-profile Dunedin man has pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations he faces, including possessing a video of a dog having its legs cut off.

    Earlier remanded in custody, the man appeared by audio visual link in the Dunedin District Court today where he denied a raft of charges and elected trial by jury.

    Among the charges are three of possessing objectionable material - a live dog having its legs cut off with a machete, 398 images of adults engaging in sexual activity with animals and a video of the Christchurch mosque shootings; eight methamphetamine charges, two GBL (fantasy) charges and five relating to cannabis.

    Other allegations include possessing ammunition, a sawn-off shotgun, a .22 calibre rifle, possessing three tasers, possessing cannabis for supply and refusing to provide police with the pin to his phone.

    Judge Michael Turner continued the 67-year-old man’s interim name suppression to protect his fair trial rights.

    The man was further remanded in custody to July 24.

    felicity.dear@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

