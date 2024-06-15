Landers lock Fabian Holland picked for Barbarians

Highlanders lock Fabian Holland is on his way to London.

But he will be back.

Holland has been selected to play for the Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham next weekend.

He told ODT Rugby Chat today he was delighted to be selected.

"It’s a pretty special jersey, a pretty special club to be part of."

Holland is also excited to get a chance to play alongside All Blacks great Sam Whitelock.

The Barbarians squad includes England internationals Danny Care, Ben Youngs, Jonny May and Kyle Sinckler.

The Baabaas will be guided by former Crusaders and Wallabies coach Robbie Deans.