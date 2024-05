This week, Paul Dwyer talks to Zingari legend Chris Bell on the eve of his 300th premier game.

They talk about the 300 - the lowlights, the highlights, but especially what it means to him and his club.

They discuss his tackle count or lack thereof but also how his 39-year-old body is holding together. What wonder drugs is he on??

Lastly, they cover what the plan is for this weekend post game.