Dunedin City Council contractors have been checking the network amid a heavy rain warning for Dunedin and and coastal South Otago.



MetService has issued a heavy rain warning, advising the area affected was 20km of the Otago coast about and south of Dunedin City from 5pm today until 3am on Sunday.

"A complex trough of low pressure covers the country, with bursts of easterly rain expected to affect the lower South Island."

The rain was expected to be the heaviest to the south of Dunedin City and surrounding areas.

MetService advised 30mm to 50mm was expected to accumulate. Peak rates of 5mm/h to 8 mm/h were expected overnight.

The forecaster warned that streams and rivers might rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions were possible. "Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously."

The Dunedin City Council posted on social media today its contractors were out across the city preparing the network for heavy rain by checking stormwater systems, sweeping gutters and checking mud tanks/grates in low-lying and high-risk areas.

"We are asking residents to check their nearby mud tank grates for any debris. If you notice a grate covered with debris and are capable, please clear debris to the footpath for our contractors to collect when the weather clears."

"We are continuing to monitor the situation. Please keep an eye on our channels for any updates."

People should also keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts.