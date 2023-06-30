Rugby Chat: What's behind the Fitzgerald Walker Cup

On Rugby Chat this week Paul Dwyer talks to Sharks stalwart Jamie Mowat, who is playing his 100th game against Taieri at the Eelpit tomorrow.

He also talks to the two characters who put up the the trophy for this game 13 years ago, Steve Fitzgerald from Taieri and BJ Walker from Dunedin, then grills them on how they can be alive and put up a trophy. Is it arrogance or is there something deeper behind it?