Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Proposed Tarras airport land under survey

    A bird's-eye view of Tarras and the wider Cromwell Basin is taking place this week as Christchurch Airport continues to lay the groundwork for a new airport in the area.

    The aerial survey is being conducted by consultants for the planned development and is to collect topographical data.

    The operation would involve flying a small aircraft at a maximum height of 12,000 feet and conforms to Civil Aviation Authority rules.

    The exact timing of the flights are dependent on weather conditions.

    Otago Daily Times

