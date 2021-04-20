Proposed Tarras airport land under survey

A bird's-eye view of Tarras and the wider Cromwell Basin is taking place this week as Christchurch Airport continues to lay the groundwork for a new airport in the area.

The aerial survey is being conducted by consultants for the planned development and is to collect topographical data.

The operation would involve flying a small aircraft at a maximum height of 12,000 feet and conforms to Civil Aviation Authority rules.

The exact timing of the flights are dependent on weather conditions.