Canterbury to get more test flights

Photo: Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre

Part of Canterbury's airspace is now permanently allocated for test flights in a move the minister for space says will position the region as a global leader in aerospace innovation.

Judith Collins said the test flight allocation would give Tāwhaki National Aerospace Centre on Lake Ellesmere and other aviation companies the freedom to safely trial next-generation technologies.

"The Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) permanent special use airspace designation for Tāwhaki anchors Canterbury's growing reputation as a national hub for space and advanced aviation innovation."

From August 7, six 'Restricted and Danger Areas' will be permanently designated but only activated when needed, to minimise disruptions to other fliers.

Judith Collins. Photo: RNZ

Collins said the space sector in particular had grown rapidly.

"Canterbury is an ideal launchpad for the space and advanced aviation sectors due to its combination of location, test-bed facilities, research and innovation capability, manufacturing capability and workforce," Collins said.

"The space sector has grown 53% in the five years to 2023-24 to contribute more than $2.47 billion to the economy.

"The advanced aviation sector contributed $480 million in the same period, with some overlaps with the space sector."

Restricted Areas will allow Tāwhaki to manage the entry, exit and operations of aircraft in the area while Danger Areas let airspace users know there is a potential danger to flying in the area.

Tāwhaki executive director John Holt said the allocation was a win for the sector and "regulatory infrastructure" was just as vital as the physical infrastructure.

"This Special Use Airspace is a significant piece of infrastructure that will unlock huge opportunities for New Zealand. It's forward-looking, pragmatic and, most importantly, keeps safety absolutely paramount," Holt said.

Collins said the government saw space as having huge potential.

"The upcoming New Zealand Aerospace Summit in Christchurch in October will draw an international audience, providing an opportunity to showcase Canterbury's unique attributes to advanced aviation innovators."

Public consultation on the proposed changes to the Civil Aviation Rules close on July 27.