Public get another say on stadium speed limit changes

One New Zealand Stadium is due to open in April 2026. Photo: Christchurch City Council

A new Government rule preventing 30km/h speed limits in urban areas means residents will be consulted again over the proposed changes to streets around Christchurch's new central city stadium.

Christchurch City Council is reconsulting on the speed limit changes around One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha until Wednesday, July 9.

A range of new speed limits were due to come into effect within the next few months, when the water and roading upgrades around the stadium were completed.

However, the Government’s new Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2024, which came into force after the project was approved by the city council, does not allow changes approved under the previous rule to go ahead.

So new speed limits are being proposed, which comply with the updated rule. These are:

Street Speed limits approved under old Rule Speed limits proposed under new Rule Madras Street (Moorhouse to Hereford) 30 km/h 40 km/h Tuam Street (Madras to Fitzgerald) 30 km/h 40 km/h Lichfield Street (Barbadoes to Fitzgerald) 30 km/h 40 km/h Duke Street (Tuam to Lichfield) 30 km/h 40 km/h Hereford Street (across Latimer Square) 30 km/h 40 km/h St Asaph Street (Ferry to Madras) 30 km/h 40 km/h Lichfield Street (Madras to Manchester) 10km/h 10km/h

As speed limits of 30km/h are not allowed on urban streets under the new rule, the city council is proposing to change the speeds to 40km/h around the new stadium.

A city council spokesperson said Lichfield St, from Madras to Manchester Sts, is proposed to remain at the 10km/h speed limit previously approved.

This section of Lichfield St is classed as a civic space, like the area outside Te Pae Convention Centre.

The tram, vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will share this newly redeveloped area, so a slower speed will help keep everyone safe, particularly when large events are on, the spokesperson said.

"A speed change from 50km/h to 40km/h on a section of Barbadoes Street between Hereford Street and Tuam Street is also being considered, so all the speeds around the stadium are uniform. This change was to be adjusted under the Safer Speeds Plan, which is also affected by the new rule.

"The Government’s new rule also requires the council to reverse permanent speed limit reductions on seven specified roads by 1 July 2025.

"Variable speed limits of 30km/h outside schools must also be implemented before 1 July 2026, under the rule."

To have your say on the speed limit changes, go to letstalk.ccc.govt.nz/tekahaspeeds