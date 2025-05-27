Seriously injured motorcyclist taken to Christchurch Hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in Rolleston on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to McCauley St about 7.50am after the crash involving a car and a motorcycle, a police spokesperson said.
One person received serious injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital.
A St John spokesperson told chrislynchmedia.com an ambulance and an operations manager attended the scene.
The road was blocked while the scene was cleared.