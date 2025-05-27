Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Seriously injured motorcyclist taken to Christchurch Hospital

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in Rolleston on Tuesday morning.

    Emergency services were called to McCauley St about 7.50am after the crash involving a car and a motorcycle, a police spokesperson said.

    One person received serious injuries and was transported to Christchurch Hospital.

    A St John spokesperson told chrislynchmedia.com an ambulance and an operations manager attended the scene.

    The road was blocked while the scene was cleared.