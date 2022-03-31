Renters face record-breaking rises

Photo: File image / Getty

The cost of renting a home in Canterbury has increased by 9 per cent a week.

The national median rent saw its biggest annual increase in seven months with a gain of 8.5 per cent.

Rents advertised on TradeMe rose $45 to a record-breaking national median of $575 a week in February.

In Canterbury, the median rent rose 9 per cent to $480 a week.

Records were reached in Bay of Plenty, Northland and Taranaki, while the number of properties available to rent dropped 6 per cent on the year earlier.

The decrease in available properties coincided with a 4 per cent fall in demand.

In Wellington, demand was down 10 per cent and Auckland was down 12 per cent.

Wellington's median rent rose more than 12 per cent to $650 a week, while Auckland went up by just 1.7 per cent to $600.

-RNZ & Star News