Renters face record-breaking rises

    The cost of renting a home in Canterbury has increased by 9 per cent a week.

    The national median rent saw its biggest annual increase in seven months with a gain of 8.5 per cent.

    Rents advertised on TradeMe rose $45 to a record-breaking national median of $575 a week in February.

    In Canterbury, the median rent rose 9 per cent to $480 a week.

    Records were reached in Bay of Plenty, Northland and Taranaki, while the number of properties available to rent dropped 6 per cent on the year earlier.

    The decrease in available properties coincided with a 4 per cent fall in demand.

    In Wellington, demand was down 10 per cent and Auckland was down 12 per cent.

    Wellington's median rent rose more than 12 per cent to $650 a week, while Auckland went up by just 1.7 per cent to $600.

