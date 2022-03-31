Renters face record-breaking rises

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The national median rent saw its biggest annual increase in seven months with a gain of 8.5 per cent.
Rents advertised on TradeMe rose $45 to a record-breaking national median of $575 a week in February.
In Canterbury, the median rent rose 9 per cent to $480 a week.
Records were reached in Bay of Plenty, Northland and Taranaki, while the number of properties available to rent dropped 6 per cent on the year earlier.
The decrease in available properties coincided with a 4 per cent fall in demand.
In Wellington, demand was down 10 per cent and Auckland was down 12 per cent.
Wellington's median rent rose more than 12 per cent to $650 a week, while Auckland went up by just 1.7 per cent to $600.
