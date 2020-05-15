Resident turns 102 at rest home hit by coronavirus

A Christchurch rest home that was at the centre of a Covid-19 cluster had something to celebrate this week.

George Manning Lifecare & Village resident Rima Arney turned 102 on Friday.

Rima stayed healthy in spite of the cluster of 19 confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases at the Spreydon rest home on Hennessy Pl.

The cluster is now considered closed by the Ministry of Health and all patients have recovered from the virus.

Rima Arney with her daughter Angela Woolsten Croft and her son Gavin Arney. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Rima's daughter, Angela Woolsten Croft, praised the nurses and staff at the home, and said she knew her mother was in safe hands.

"I had full confidence in George Manning.

"My mum is 102 and she can survive Covid," she said.

A fire engine and crew turned up at the rest home to help celebrate Rima's special day. She was also reunited with her daughter for the first time since the lockdown.

The family has no connection to the Fire Service, but one of Rima's sons was inspired to get them along because he had seen it done as a birthday surprise in the United Kingdom.

Rima Arney turned 102 on Friday. Firefighters, including Richard Hurst-Long from the Spreydon station, surprised her on the day at George Manning Lifecare & Village. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Angela, who is one of five children, said her mum was "quite overawed" and surprised the fire engine turned up.

Before Rima knew what her birthday surprise was, Angela said her mother asked "is the queen coming?".

In her younger days, Rima was a tailoress. She married Ray Arney in 1941.

About 10 days after they were married, Ray was sent off to fight in World War 2.

He served as a driver for the forces in Egypt and Italy for four years, before returning home and working as a grocer.

Ray died in 1999. He and Rima were married for 58 years.

Rima puts her longevity down to the grace of God.

She has lived an active and healthy life, Angela said, which may be a key reason she has made it to 102.

"They were quite active people. Mum played basketball, as it was in the olden days, and then was very involved in netball for many years. And then in the latter years she was quite a very good indoor bowler," Angela said.

Rima was also a community volunteer for the Catholic Women’s Welfare League.