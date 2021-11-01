Residents call for new Avondale foot bridge to be re-named

The new Avondale foot and cycle bridge. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Confusion over the name of a new foot bridge being built over the Avon River has prompted calls for it to be renamed.

The call for a new name comes after a barrage of online comments and queries from residents groups and individuals seeking to rename the new Avondale foot bridge off Hulverstone Drive because it may be confused with the nearby Avondale bridge that links Avondale Rd to the New Brighton Rd/Bassett St roundabout.

Residents from Avonside, Burwood east and Shirley are being asked to come up with possible names for one of the three new pedestrian and cycle bridges over the Avon River scheduled for completion early next year.

The Medway St and Snell Pl bridges replace previously earthquake-damaged bridges, and will reconnect the pedestrian/cycle route that runs across the Avon River, while the new Avondale Rd bridge provides a connection to the future Eastern Reach wetland restoration area.

An artist’s impression of the new bridge when finished. Image: Newsline

Burwood East Residents Association secretary Gae Johns said the new Avondale foot bridge was originally called the Aranui bridge on regeneration plans but, when referred to later in Christchurch City Council documents, its name had been changed to Avondale.

"This is very confusing as there is already an Avondale bridge there," she said.

"It is a bridge which enables another connection between red zone areas of two suburbs, namely Burwood and Avondale.

"Some of our residents have queried the reasons behind the naming of this bridge, as have we.

"Perhaps it could reflect the areas on both sides of the bridge rather than a suburb name,” Johns said.

Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Bebe Frayle asked city council officers at a recent meeting if a process for the naming of the Avondale bridge has been established.

Council staff advised her that no process has been established.

They then advised the meeting that if the Burwood East Residents’ Association, other groups or individuals wanted to propose names for the bridge, they are welcome to send their suggestions through to council for consideration when the naming process is established.

Names mooted so far have included the Amelia Rogers memorial or Evan Smith memorial bridges.

All three bridges have been funded by earthquake appeal trust at a cost of $11.5 million and will be single-span, made from steel truss, with concrete decks and sliding, and jackable abutments to avoid lateral spread.