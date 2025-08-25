Couple accused of fake cancer scam appear in Christchurch District Court

The couple appeared in the Christchurch District Court via audio-video link this morning. Photo: ODT files

A couple who allegedly faked cancer to defraud their family and friends out of $1 million are facing fresh charges.

Andrew Stewart Jones, 28, and Sepiuta Setaita Vave, 38, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday morning, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The pair appeared separately via audio-video link before Judge Brian Callaghan.

Neither of them applied for bail. The judge refused media applications to photograph them in court.

The couple, who were arrested in Wānaka, previously appeared in court earlier this month, each facing four charges of obtaining by deception on numerous occasions between 2021 and February this year.

There were a raft of charges predating that court appearance, the Herald reported.

Police have not ruled out further charges as they continue to investigate.

Vave pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected to stand trial before a jury, while Jones did not enter pleas, the Herald reported.

Both were remanded in custody until their next appearances: Vave on September 10 and Jones on September 25.

Last week, police investigating the alleged fraud said they had identified 10 potential victims.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye said four more potential victims had come forward, while inquiries have identified another three potential victims.

“This is on top of the three people who had already made complaints to police, and resulted in the arrests of the pair.”

A search of a storage unit in Wānaka as part of the inquiry located a .22 rifle, restricted weapons, and more than 2000 rounds of ammunition, police said last week.

Previously living on the West Coast, the couple had recently moved to Wānaka where they had been "living the high life" with rented properties and high-end European cars, Det Snr Sgt Dye said.

They had allegedly faked cancer to defraud family and friends of $1,044,500 over the past two years.

Court documents from their appearance in Queenstown District Court earlier this month showed they were each facing four joint charges of obtaining by deception over various periods between 2021 and February this year.