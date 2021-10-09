Restaurant owner gets behind vaccinations with free fish and chips

Anton Matthews was offering free fish and chips to anyone who got a Covid-19 vaccine at Ngā Hau E Whā Marae in Christchurch today. Photo: RNZ

The offer of free fish and chips for everyone receiving a dose of the Pfizer vaccine has gone down well in Christchurch today.

The meals were offered at Ngā Hau E Whā Marae in the suburb of Aranui, which has the lowest uptake for first doses in the whole of Canterbury.

The vaccine has been even less popular among Māori residents there, at just 38 percent uptake for first shots.

Fush restaurant owner Anton Matthews of Te Rarawa and Te Aupōuri said the free feed was his way of trying to boost vaccination numbers amongst tangata whenua.

He says the health system was failing his people and more innovative approaches were needed to get vaccination numbers up.

Those getting their vaccine today were appreciative of the offer of a bundle of hot shark and tatties.

One man told RNZ he was happy to be there for his second shot, and was frustrated the national rollout had taken so long.

"It was a bit slow to start with, but now obviously things seem to have picked up."

The Canterbury DHB is pushing hard to achieve 90 percent uptake of the vaccine in the coming weeks.

A vaccination clinic in Christchurch is trying a new approach to encourage more people to come forward for a Covid-19 shot.