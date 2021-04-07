Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Restoration of quake-damaged band rotunda nearly complete

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The Thomas Edmonds Band Rotunda is open. Photo: Supplied
    The Thomas Edmonds Band Rotunda is open. Photo: Supplied
    After years of sitting idle while Christchurch's city centre was being rebuilt, a historic piece of the landscape has nearly been fully restored.

    The restoration of the Thomas Edmonds Band Rotunda is set to finish at the end of this month.

    Christchurch City Council manager capital delivery community Darren Moses said the rotunda was currently in its final phases of construction and detailed finishing works.

    "Additional extensive landscaping is ongoing concurrently. We look forward to the return of this iconic city landmark."

    The rotunda, on the banks of the Avon, was built in 1929 as a gift to the city from businessman and philanthropist Thomas Edmonds, of Sure to Rise baking powder and cookbook fame, to mark his 50 years of business in the city.

    It was badly damaged in the earthquakes and was deconstructed.

    Christchurch City Council manager capital delivery community Darren Moses said the rotunda is...
    Christchurch City Council manager capital delivery community Darren Moses said the rotunda is currently in its final phases of construction and detailed finishing works. Photo: Supplied
    The Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust granted $1 million towards the $1.5 million restoration, which included adding lightweight roll up panel screens to enclose it and protect it from the weather.

    The reinstated rotunda will reopen as a space that can be used for performances, wedding photos and as a sheltered place where people can sit and relax, a council spokesperson said.

    In November, the copper-sheathed dome was put back in its rightful place.

    The dome, which weighs more than 80 tonnes, was carefully craned back on to the rotunda.

    The dome was taken down for safekeeping while plans were drawn up for the restoration.

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter