Restrictions in place on Moorhouse overbridge

Speed restrictions and traffic management are in place on the Moorhouse Avenue Overbridge

Speed restrictions and traffic management are in place on the Moorhouse Avenue Overbridge after sustaining damage from a truck transporting a digger earlier this morning.

“No one was hurt and we’re working to understand the full extent of the issue. Engineers are currently on site assessing the damage,” Christchurch City Council Head of Transport Lynette Ellis says.

“The westbound outside lane is closed, the speed limit has been lowered to 30km/h to reduce vibration on the bridge and parking underneath the bridge is closed.”

“If possible, motorists should use an alternate route to avoid the bridge until further notice as traffic management could change,” she says.

“We are aware that this will be frustrating for motorists, safety of all users is our primary concern,” Ms Ellis says.

“We will provide an update as soon as we have more information but we are advising motorists to expect delays.”

The outcome of the engineers’ assessment will determine next steps including the necessary repairs.