Review: Breaking Plates 'an unforgettable experience'

Breaking Plates. Photo: Supplied

Set in the heart of Christchurch, Breaking Plates tells the captivating story of The Santorini Greek Restaurant, a beloved local institution where Vargo and his fun-loving family create an unforgettable Greek experience every night.

This heartfelt and vibrant production, presented by The Canterbury Musical Theatre Charitable Trust, masterfully blends comedy and drama, capturing the essence of family, tradition, and self-discovery.

At the centre of the story is Vargo, a charismatic yet headstrong patriarch who has spent years running Santorini with unwavering dedication.

He ensures every guest enjoys an authentic Greek experience - complete with lively music, passionate dancing, and the breaking of plates.

However, behind the restaurant’s joyful atmosphere lies a deeper struggle: Vargo’s strict adherence to long-held family traditions begins to create tension with his children, who are eager to carve out their own paths.

Just as this generational conflict reaches a boiling point, the devastating Christchurch earthquake strikes, shaking not only the city but also Vargo’s deeply rooted beliefs.

The earthquake serves as a powerful metaphor for the inevitable shifts in life and tradition, forcing Vargo to confront what truly matters.

His journey from a stubborn traditionalist to a man who learns the value of compromise and adaptation is particularly compelling.

The talented cast brings their characters to life with sincerity and depth.

Photo: Supplied

Every performance, from lead to supporting roles, is strong and convincing.

The chemistry between the actors heightens the story’s impact, balancing heartfelt drama with well-timed humour.

Beyond its moving storyline, Breaking Plates is a vibrant celebration of Greek culture.

The traditional music and beautifully choreographed dance scenes transport the audience straight to Santorini, evoking fond memories for those who once dined at the real-life restaurant.

With its perfect mix of laughter, emotion, and cultural richness, Breaking Plates is more than just a family drama—it’s a love letter to Christchurch, to resilience, and to the enduring power of tradition in an ever-changing world.

Remaining Show Times:

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend at the Isaac Theatre Royal

How to Book:

Visit Ticketek to secure your tickets now!

https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=PLATES25