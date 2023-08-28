Riccarton Bush upgrades set to start in April

Photo: Riccarton House & Bush

Stage one of the Putaringamotu Riccarton Bush Enhancement Project will begin in April next year.

The project aims to create spaces that support education, enhance cultural understanding, improve accessibility, conserve native flora and fauna as well as optimise the overall experience at Riccarton Bush.

Riccarton Bush ranger Mike Steenson (left) and board chairman Bob Shearing. PHOTO: BRIAR ALLEN

This project is set to cost $2.4 million, and Riccarton Bush Trust Board manager Shona Willis said they started fundraising at the beginning of this year and have so far raised $460,000.

“We have split the project into two stages, and we need $1.2 million to complete stage one, which will involve all the infrastructure while stage two focuses on the design,” she said.

Willis said the bush will close for three to six months while work is being completed and through that time they will continue to fundraise.

“We have been turned down by three funders so far that we applied to, but they had a clear criteria they said our project didn’t match,” she said.

Willis said they are still searching for substantial funding.

“We have been making approaches to major fundraisers and we also have a funding source from the city council’s Long Term Plan, as well as our own funds we have been putting aside since 2021,” Willis said.

Riccarton Bush ranger Mike Steenson said the project is being done on a needs basis.

“The tracks have reached the end of their use by date, they are rotten, are trip hazards and we want to make them more accessible to the public for prams and wheelchair access,” he said.

Board chairman Bob Shearing said they want to do it all properly and look at the bigger picture.

“It is a major asset to the area, and we are relying on the community to support us. It is near everything in town, but it feels like a different world when you step into it,” he said.

Donate to the project here or for more information contact Shona Willis at manager@riccartonhouse.co.nz.

By Briar Allen