Riccarton Rd reopens after police investigate 'item of concern'

Riccarton Rd has been reopened after police received reports of an "item of concern" in the area on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the Christchurch suburb just before noon and were telling the public to keep clear of the area.

"Riccarton Rd has reopened following a report of an item of concern," a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries determined the item was not of concern."

During their investigation into the item police closed Rotherham St from Elizabeth St to Riccarton Rd, and a section of Riccarton Rd between Rimu St and Straven Rd.