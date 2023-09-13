Rock into 2024 with Elemeno P

Elemeno P : Newsline.

Kiwi rockers Elemeno P are bringing their chart-topping hits to North Hagley Park this New Year’s Eve.

Christchurch City Council has teamed up with The Rock radio station to deliver Rock the Park NYE23 – powered by Novus. The free concert will take place from 8pm until midnight.

The Council’s Manager of Events and Arts Lucy Blackmore says this year’s festivities will have all the hallmarks of a great night out.

“There’ll be awesome tunes, lots of food truck options and a midnight firework display to ring in the New Year.”

“Elemeno P will be joined by Christchurch bands Dolphin Friendly and Volts, and Auckland-based Racing, so we have a great line up of Kiwi talent,” says Ms Blackmore.

Elemeno P has produced a slew of well-known tracks since releasing their debut album in 2003. Fast Times in Tahoe, 11:57, and Verona all featured in the New Zealand charts.

“We also have a lot of fun in store for younger audiences with our NYE Kids’ Countdown event earlier in the evening,” says Ms Blackmore.

NYE Kids’ Countdown will take place before the evening concert, from 4pm – 7pm in North Hagley Park, and is targeted at the 4-12 years age group.

“Suzy Cato is leading the kids’ entertainment line-up and there will be a mock New Year’s countdown at 7pm, so the little ones can take part in the festivities and still be tucked up in bed nice and early,” says Ms Blackmore.

“Christchurch is definitely the place to be this New Year’s Eve.”

The New Year’s Eve celebrations are smoke, vape and alcohol-free events.

