Roundabout to stop burnouts could stay

image_-_2022-08-26t132733.426.jpg The Cowes St and Orrick Cres roundabout was put in to stop vehicles doing burnouts. Photo: Star News

A temporary roundabout in Christchurch has proven to be effective at preventing burnouts.

The roundabout at Cowes St and Orrick Cres in Avondale was put in by Christchurch City Council to determine if it could stop vehicles performing burnouts.

If the trial proves successful, the roundabout could stay.

The modular roundabout also includes speed humps, no parking lines, traffic separators and flexi posts.

Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairman Kelly Barber said he has not received any complaints from residents about burnouts.

“Hearing from the people that I know, the roundabout has been effective,” he said.

“I am sure that people will contact me if anything happens.”

However, Barber said some residents are concerned the problem might move to another location.

Construction of the roundabout started in late July and finished on August 12.

It was part of the city council’s Slow Speed Neighbourhoods programme. Public consultation on the Avondale project was open from November to December last year. It received 62 submissions.

Residents highlighted issues with driver behaviour issues around the area, particularly at the Cowes St and Orrick Cres intersection.