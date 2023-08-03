Royal New Zealand Ballet coming to Christchurch

It's a big year for the Royal New Zealand Ballet as it celebrates the start of its eighth decade as New Zealand’s national ballet company.

To mark the occasion, the company is performing three shows at Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal on Saturday and Sunday.

Lightscapes is a collection of works, celebrating the endless possibilities of light, space and the human body – the essence of dance.

A new work by Moss Te Ururangi Patterson - Te Ao Mārama - explores these themes, and weaves a traditional Maori haka into the piece.

Patterson said the idea for his work is based on the three primordial periods of time.

He said his work is about coming into the light and being aware of something that he wasn't necessarily aware of before.

The Lightscapes tour began in Wellington last week.

- John Spurdle

Public Interest Journalism Fund