Rug showing pre-quake city up for auction

The unique custom-printed carpet wall rug of Christchurch prior to earthquakes. Photo: Trade Me

A one-of-a-kind giant wall rug depicting the central city prior to the earthquakes is up for auction to help raise money to build Youth Hub Christchurch.

Belgotex Flooring donated the 3x5 metre rug which has graced the walls of its showroom for nearly a decade.

“We’re sad to see the rug go,” said spokesperson Michael Skinner.

“But if it can help raise money for the much-needed Youth Hub and give another local business the joy it’s given us over the past decade, that’s a win-win.”

The rug’s aerial image captured just prior to the earthquakes encapsulates a moment in time before about 70 per cent of the depicted structures were either transformed or destroyed.

Its panoramic view includes landmarks like the PGC building, cathedral, CTV building, Forsyth Barr, Grand Chancellor, Westpac Building, and Crowne Plaza and extends from Salisbury St to near Moorhouse Ave.

Said Youth Hub chair Dame Sue Bagshaw: “We’re really grateful to Belgotex for helping with our fundraising efforts and I’m sure there’s a local business out there that has a perfect new home for the rug.”

The hub is currently under construction at 109 Salisbury St and aims to help young people improve and maintain their mental health from supported housing and health and support services for recreation and creativity.

Stage one, which includes a supported housing wing with 23 bedrooms and a wrap-around services block for 12 youth providers including Te Tahi Youth (formerly 298 Youth Hub), Youthline and VOYCE Whakarongo Mai, is expected to open in late 2024.

The hub is continuing to fundraise to fit out the facility, as well as build another wing of supported housing and a community centre with spaces for recreation, training and creativity. The trust needs at least $1 million to start the next stage of the build.