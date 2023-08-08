Rural land to ease growth pressures

More than 10ha of land would come available if rezoned from rural to general residential. PHOTO: BAYLEYS CANTERBURY

A large undeveloped lot in West Melton has been placed on the market amid increased pressure to free up land for residential development.

Comprising 10.743ha of rural zoned land at 664 Weedons Ross Rd, the property is currently subject to a plan change application which would see it rezoned as general residential to facilitate low-to-medium-density housing development.

Bayleys Canterbury lifestyle and residential salesperson Chris Jones said the property is offered to the market at a time of extraordinary growth across the district.

“Recent estimates from the Selwyn District Council see current growth in the realm of 4.9 percent per annum, which makes Selwyn the fastest-growing district in the country behind Queenstown-Lakes,” he said.

“The SDC has identified the need to build more than 12,000 new homes over the next decade to accommodate this demand.

However, the key will be doing this efficiently by utilising current infrastructure and balancing the need for housing against the desire to protect highly-productive land.”

PHOTO: BAYLEYS CANTERBURY

The Weedons Ross Rd property, which features two titles of 6.69ha and 4.05ha is being sold by deadline private treaty.

Said Jones: “We’re seeing more significant pressure placed on local housing capacity as an increasing proportion of families relocate to lifestyle areas.

“Post-earthquake movement has helped, but there is also increasing demand from inter-region migration, with buyers from Auckland and Wellington finding value here.

“We need only look to the explosive growth in nearby Rolleston to demonstrate the appetite for housing, providing a strong development case for rezoning the property to a higher density for residential development.”

Jones said confirmation of the property’s rezoning is anticipated before August 20. If successful, it would provide for more than 118 lots with a minimum average section size of 650sq m under current planning stipulations.

The land is set for a deadline sale (unless sold prior) of noon on Friday, August 25.

Fast-track consent for Faringdon

Just over 1100 new homes may be added to the Faringdon Oval development in Rolleston after a fast-tracked resource consent was approved.

Hugh Development Ltd intend to initially add 684 residential units to the oval, then later 462 units, which includes terraces and apartments.

The company has already built more than 2000 homes on the oval.

The development will cover about 70ha and includes a large crescent shaped public space.