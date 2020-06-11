Safety videos cost taxpayers $25,000

Taxpayer-funded videos featuring Canterbury police reminding people to be safe when alert level 2 started cost $25,000 to make.

The videos, which are part of a series called RESTART and BE SMART, have only received about 31,900 views on the Canterbury police and Christchurch City Council Facebook pages' combined. These pages are followed by about 171,000 people in total.

The five videos were funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency, a Government entity.

Canterbury police and the city council worked together to decide the content of the videos, and actors from The Court Theatre stared in them.

An NZTA spokesperson said the videos were money well spent and came at an important time to remind motorists and pedestrians to be safe.

"Observations were that during the exceptional Covid 19 alert level 4 lockdown situation, a local response was required to build awareness of the changing travel patterns locally.

"Even with reduced traffic on the network, all users needed to remain alert, courteous and mindful at all times.

"Both council and police have an existing road safety relationship with The Court Theatre and were able to respond quickly and efficiently with concept options to address police and council road safety concerns.

"Social media was considered to be the most effective and direct media channel for distribution," said the spokesperson.

A police spokesperson said police are happy with the response the videos have received and feel producing them was worthwhile.

“We know the videos have been well received, and any impact they have on keeping people safe on the roads is worth it.

“The current total views of the five RESTART videos on the Canterbury Police Facebook page is 22,200,” they said.

Each video includes a comedic skit, which highlights things that had the potential to cause danger to motorists and pedestrians when roads became busier at level 2.

The messages within the videos include being vigilant with more vehicles, pedestrians and bikes on the road, the dangers of being distracted or tired while driving and the importance of having the correct licence when riding a motorbike.

The city council did not comment when asked if the $25,000 it cost NZTA to make the videos was well spent.